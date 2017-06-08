BRIEF-Orion reports qtrly loss per share of $0.26

June 8 Orion Energy Systems Inc
* Energy efficient LED lighting provider orion announces FY
2017 revenue rose 4 pct to $70.2mln; plans to drive growth;
implementing cost reductions to accelerate path to profitability
* Revenue growth goal of 10-15 pct for full year FY 2018
* For FY 2018 co expects to trim $3.5 million- $4.0 million
of annualized costs or about 12-13 pct versus FY 2017 levels,
under its cost reduction plan
* Says for FY18, co's executive team and outside directors
are reducing their total annual compensation by about 35 pct
* Qtrly net loss per share $0.26
* Believes it can reach goals of 30 pct gross profit margin
& breakeven on an ebitda basis, by its fiscal 2018 Q4, before
non-recurring item
* Expects to record a non-recurring charge of $1.5
million-$2.0 million, principally in Q1 FY 2018, related to its
cost cutting initiatives
