BRIEF-Oritani Financial Corp. qtrly earnings per share $0.54

REFILE-BRIEF-US Energy Corp appoints Ryan Smith as CFO
* Appoints Ryan Smith as company's chief financial officer effective as of May 18, 2017
April 28 Oritani Financial Corp
* Oritani Financial Corp. Reports earnings and dividend
* Oritani Financial Corp qtrly earnings per share $0.54
* Oritani Financial Corp - net interest income increased by $1.6 million to $26.8 million for three months ended March 31, 2017
* Oritani Financial-is considering balance sheet restructure which,among other effects,would offset portion of real estate JV gain realized in quarter ended March 31
* Oritani Financial- if enacted,balance sheet restructure to likely result in prepayment fees that would negatively impact results for quarter,year ending June 30, 2017
* On May 22, Co, Anadarko Petroleum agreed to settle Co's deferred PP obligation for Delaware Basin JV Gathering for $37.3 million
* Nevada Copper announces private placement with Pala Investments and appointment of independent non-executive director