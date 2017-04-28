版本:
BRIEF-Oritani Financial Corp. qtrly earnings per share $0.54

April 28 Oritani Financial Corp

* Oritani Financial Corp. Reports earnings and dividend

* Oritani Financial Corp qtrly earnings per share $0.54

* Oritani Financial Corp - net interest income increased by $1.6 million to $26.8 million for three months ended March 31, 2017

* Oritani Financial-is considering balance sheet restructure which,among other effects,would offset portion of real estate JV gain realized in quarter ended March 31

* Oritani Financial- if enacted,balance sheet restructure to likely result in prepayment fees that would negatively impact results for quarter,year ending June 30, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
