版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 28日 星期二 15:16 BJT

BRIEF-Ormat Technologies says no discussions for sale of company or its business

Feb 28 Ormat Technologies Inc

* Ormat technologies inc. Responds to press reports about potential transaction

* Clarifies that there are no discussions for sale of company or its business Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐