BRIEF-Ormat Technologies says Orix Corp to acquire 22% stake in Ormat for about $627 mln

May 4 Ormat Technologies Inc:
* Orix to acquire 22 percent ownership stake in Ormat from
FIMI and Bronicki Investments and simultaneously enter into
strategic partnership with Ormat
* Orix will acquire an approximately $627 million ownership
stake in Ormat
* Under related agreements, Orix will have right to
designate three persons to be appointed to an expanded
nine-person Ormat board
* In addition, Ormat will have certain rights to serve as
technical partner and co-invest in Orix Geothermal Energy
projects in Japan
* Under terms company to have exclusive rights to develop,
own, operate, provide equipment for Orix Geothermal Energy
projects in markets outside Japan
* A special committee of Ormat board of directors was formed
to evaluate and negotiate shareholder arrangements proposed by
Orix
* Orix to purchase about 11.0 million shares of co from FIMI
ENRG Limited Partnership, FIMI ENRG, Bronicki Investments,
senior members of management
* Orix to propose fourth person to be mutually agreed by co,
Orix to serve as new independent director on Ormat board
* Says per share sale price to be paid by Orix at closing is
$57
* Says Orix will acquire approximately 22.1 percent
ownership position in Ormat
