BRIEF-Ormat Technologies says Orix Corp to acquire 22% stake in Ormat for about $627 mln

May 4 Ormat Technologies Inc:

* Orix to acquire 22 percent ownership stake in Ormat from FIMI and Bronicki Investments and simultaneously enter into strategic partnership with Ormat

* Orix will acquire an approximately $627 million ownership stake in Ormat

* Under related agreements, Orix will have right to designate three persons to be appointed to an expanded nine-person Ormat board

* In addition, Ormat will have certain rights to serve as technical partner and co-invest in Orix Geothermal Energy projects in Japan

* Under terms company to have exclusive rights to develop, own, operate, provide equipment for Orix Geothermal Energy projects in markets outside Japan

* A special committee of Ormat board of directors was formed to evaluate and negotiate shareholder arrangements proposed by Orix

* Orix to purchase about 11.0 million shares of co from FIMI ENRG Limited Partnership, FIMI ENRG, Bronicki Investments, senior members of management

* Orix to propose fourth person to be mutually agreed by co, Orix to serve as new independent director on Ormat board

* Says per share sale price to be paid by Orix at closing is $57

