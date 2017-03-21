版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2017年 3月 22日 星期三 02:00 BJT

BRIEF-Orphee FY net loss shrinks to CHF 3.2 mln

March 21 Orphee SA:

* FY revenue 12.3 million Swiss francs ($12.39 million) versus 11.9 million francs year ago

* FY net loss of 3.2 million francs versus loss of 10.4 million francs year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9930 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)
