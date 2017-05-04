版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 5日 星期五 04:51 BJT

BRIEF-Orthofix International reports Q1 net sales $102.7 million

May 4 Orthofix International Nv

* Q1 net sales $102.7 million

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share from continuing operations $0.27 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐