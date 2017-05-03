版本:
2017年 5月 4日

BRIEF-Orvana reports qtrly loss per share $0.02

May 3 Orvana Minerals Corp

* Orvana reports improved second quarter financial results on highest gold production since 2014

* Orvana Minerals Corp qtrly loss per share $0.02

* Q2 revenue $31.7 million

* Orvana Minerals Corp qtrly gold production increase of 31% from Q1 2017 to 20,513 ounces

* Orvana Minerals Corp qtrly gold equivalent production of approximately 27,683 ounces during Q2 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
