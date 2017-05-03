BRIEF-Orvana reports qtrly loss per share $0.02

BRIEF-Ceiba Energy Services Q1 loss per share $0.00
* Ceiba Energy Services announces improved first quarter 2017 financial and operating results
May 3 Orvana Minerals Corp
* Orvana reports improved second quarter financial results on highest gold production since 2014
* Orvana Minerals Corp qtrly loss per share $0.02
* Q2 revenue $31.7 million
* Orvana Minerals Corp qtrly gold production increase of 31% from Q1 2017 to 20,513 ounces
* Orvana Minerals Corp qtrly gold equivalent production of approximately 27,683 ounces during Q2 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Ceiba Energy Services announces improved first quarter 2017 financial and operating results
WASHINGTON, May 23 The U.S. Federal Communications Commission said on Tuesday it would not take any action over thousands of complaints about a crude joke that late-night television host Stephen Colbert told about U.S. President Donald Trump and Russia's Vladimir Putin.
May 23 U.S. grains trader Bunge Ltd said it is not engaged in business combination discussions with commodities trader Glencore Plc or its unit Glencore Agriculture Limited.