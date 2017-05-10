BRIEF-Oryx Petroleum announces Q1 earnings per share $0.02

Nikkei edges down on uptick in yen, weaker mining stocks
* Toshiba volatile after news to pick govt-led Japan-U.S.-Korea group to buy chip unit
May 10 Oryx Petroleum Corporation Ltd
* Oryx Petroleum first quarter 2017 financial and operational results
* Qtrly total revenues of $7.9 million on working interest sales of 169,800 barrels of oil
* Q1 earnings per share $0.02
* Oryx Petroleum Corporation Ltd sees 2017 capital expenditure forecast of $47 million
* Oryx Petroleum Corporation Ltd - Average gross (100%) oil production of 2,900 bbl/d in Q1 2017
* Oryx Petroleum Corporation Ltd - Average gross (100%) oil production of 2,900 bbl/d in April 2017
* Oryx Petroleum Corporation Ltd sees four wells to be spudded at zey gawra field in 2017 with associated field infrastructure Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Toshiba volatile after news to pick govt-led Japan-U.S.-Korea group to buy chip unit
* Tesla hires Andrej Karpathy as director of AI and autopilot vision, reporting directly to Elon Musk - Tesla spokesperson
* Woodside says Senegal govt confirms firm's participation (Recasts on request for arbitration, adds detail)