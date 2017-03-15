版本:
2017年 3月 16日

BRIEF-Oryx Petroleum reports qtrly loss per share $0.10

March 15 Oryx Petroleum Corporation Ltd

* Oryx Petroleum Corporation Ltd - 2017 capital expenditure forecast of $45 million

* Qtrly loss per share $0.10

* Qtrly revenue $7.8 million versus. $1.5 million

* Oryx Petroleum Corporation Ltd - cash and cash equivalents decreased to $40.7 million at December 31, 2016 from $54.2 million at December 31, 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
