BRIEF-Oryx Petroleum reports qtrly loss per share $0.10

U.S. business borrowing for equipment rises in April
May 24 Borrowing by U.S. companies to spend on capital investment rose 8 percent in April, the Equipment Leasing and Finance Association (ELFA) said.
March 15 Oryx Petroleum Corporation Ltd
* Oryx Petroleum Corporation Ltd - 2017 capital expenditure forecast of $45 million
* Qtrly loss per share $0.10
* Qtrly revenue $7.8 million versus. $1.5 million
* Oryx Petroleum Corporation Ltd - cash and cash equivalents decreased to $40.7 million at December 31, 2016 from $54.2 million at December 31, 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 24 Borrowing by U.S. companies to spend on capital investment rose 8 percent in April, the Equipment Leasing and Finance Association (ELFA) said.
* Bank of montreal says starting to see signs in toronto that there will be a softening in housing market Further company coverage: (Reporting by Matt Scuffham)
ABUJA, May 24 Nigeria's government wants to resolve a labour dispute between Exxon Mobil Corp and unions in the oil-rich Niger Delta region, a minister said on Wednesday.