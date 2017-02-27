BRIEF-Oryzon presents new preclinical data of ORY-2001 therapeutic activity in multiple sclerosis

Feb 27 Oryzon Genomics Sa

* Oryzon Genomics SA - data shows ORY-2001, given in wide range of doses provides long lasting protection in terms of survival, mobility of animals even at lower doses

* Oryzon Genomics SA - ongoing Phase I trial with ORY-2001, initiated in early 2016 will be completed in a few weeks