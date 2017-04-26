BRIEF-Oshkosh Corp Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.76

April 26 Oshkosh Corp

* Oshkosh corporation reports fiscal 2017 second quarter results

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.76 excluding items

* Q2 earnings per share $0.58

* Q2 sales $1.62 billion versus i/b/e/s view $1.61 billion

* Raises fy 2017 adjusted earnings per share view to $3.20 to $3.50

* Raises fy 2017 earnings per share view to $2.70 to $3.00

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.73 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Increases fiscal 2017 estimated eps range

* Oshkosh corp - projected 2017 net sales of $6.6 billion to $6.7 billion