BRIEF-Oshkosh Defense awarded $258 million from U.S. Army

April 18 Oshkosh Corp

* Oshkosh Defense awarded $258 million from U.S. Army for recapitalization of heavy vehicle fleet

* Oshkosh Corp - all work performed under contract will be completed in Oshkosh, Wisconsin, with deliveries beginning in December of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
