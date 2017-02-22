版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 23日 星期四 06:51 BJT

BRIEF-OSI Systems announces sale of its automated external defibrillator (AED) product line

Feb 22 OSI Systems Inc

* OSI Systems announces sale of its automated external defibrillator (AED) product line

* OSI Systems Inc says deal for approximately EUR 11.7 million in cash.

* OSI Systems Inc says sale of its German healthcare subsidiary, Metrax GmbH, Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐