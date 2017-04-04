版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 4日 星期二

BRIEF-OSI Systems awarded $15 mln contract

April 4 OSI Systems Inc:

* OSI Systems awarded $15 million contract to provide cargo and passenger vehicle screening solutions Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
