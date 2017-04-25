版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 25日 星期二 20:43 BJT

BRIEF-OSI Systems awarded $7 mln contract to provide checkpoint inspection systems

April 25 OSI Systems Inc

* OSI Systems awarded $7 million contract to provide checkpoint inspection systems

* Co's security division was awarded a multi-year contract valued at approximately $7 million

* Contract is to provide Rapiscan 620xr baggage and parcel inspection systems Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐