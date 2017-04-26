版本:
BRIEF-OSI Systems Q3 earnings per share $0.72

April 26 OSI Systems Inc:

* OSI Systems reports third quarter fiscal 2017 financial results

* Q3 earnings per share $0.72

* Q3 revenue rose 16 percent to $245.1 million

* Sees FY 2017 non-gaap earnings per share $2.85 to $3.05 including items

* Sees FY 2017 sales $950 million to $970 million

* Q3 non-gaap earnings per share $0.85

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.80, revenue view $244.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $2.87, revenue view $967.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
