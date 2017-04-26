BRIEF-OSI Systems Q3 earnings per share $0.72

BRIEF-Coca-Cola signs letter of intent for bottling territory in Northeast
* The Coca-Cola Company nears completion of u.s. Refranchising plan with letter of intent for territory in Northeast
April 26 OSI Systems Inc:
* OSI Systems reports third quarter fiscal 2017 financial results
* Q3 earnings per share $0.72
* Q3 revenue rose 16 percent to $245.1 million
* Sees FY 2017 non-gaap earnings per share $2.85 to $3.05 including items
* Sees FY 2017 sales $950 million to $970 million
* Q3 non-gaap earnings per share $0.85
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.80, revenue view $244.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $2.87, revenue view $967.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Two harbors investment corp - its intention to contribute its portfolio of commercial real estate assets to granite point mortgage trust inc.
* Manitok Energy Inc. Announces amended terms for the lease issuance and drilling commitment agreement