BRIEF-Osisko acquires silver stream on Taseko's Gibraltar copper mine in Canada

Feb 27 Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd

* Osisko acquires silver stream on Taseko's Gibraltar copper mine in Canada

* Osisko will pay taseko a cash consideration of $33 million for silver stream

* Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd - In addition, Osisko will make ongoing payments of $2.75 per ounce of silver delivered

* Osisko Gold Royalties - Agreed to acquire Taseko's 75% share of payable silver production from Gibraltar mine until delivery of 5.9 million ounces of silver

* Osisko Gold Royalties - Agreement with Taseko will immediately be accretive to portfolio of assets Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
