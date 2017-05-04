版本:
BRIEF-Osisko Gold Royalties posts Q1 earnings per share C$0.04

May 4 Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd:

* Osisko Gold Royalties reports first quarter 2017 results

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share C$0.06

* Q1 revenue C$17.1 million versus I/B/E/S view C$16.7 million

* Q1 earnings per share view c$0.07 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 earnings per share C$0.04

* Quarterly gold equivalent ounces earned of 10,418, 9 pct increase compared to Q1 2016

* Outlook for attributable gold equivalent ounces for 2017 remains unchanged

* Decided to exclude gains and losses on foreign exchange from its adjusted earnings and adjusted earnings per share after review in Q1 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
