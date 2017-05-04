BRIEF-Osisko Gold Royalties posts Q1 earnings per share C$0.04

May 4 Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd:
* Osisko Gold Royalties reports first quarter 2017 results
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share C$0.06
* Q1 revenue C$17.1 million versus I/B/E/S view C$16.7
million
* Q1 earnings per share view c$0.07 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Q1 earnings per share C$0.04
* Quarterly gold equivalent ounces earned of 10,418, 9 pct
increase compared to Q1 2016
* Outlook for attributable gold equivalent ounces for 2017
remains unchanged
* Decided to exclude gains and losses on foreign exchange
from its adjusted earnings and adjusted earnings per share after
review in Q1
