BRIEF-Osisko Gold Royalties Q4 EPS C$0.08

BRIEF-BMO seeing evidence of softening in Toronto housing market
* Bank of montreal says starting to see signs in toronto that there will be a softening in housing market Further company coverage: (Reporting by Matt Scuffham)
March 16 Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd
* Osisko Gold Royalties reports strong 2016 results and provides 2017 guidance
* Q4 revenue c$13.7 million versus i/b/e/s view c$14.2 million
* Q4 earnings per share c$0.08
* Q4 earnings per share view c$0.06 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd - for 2017, attributable geos are estimated between 43,300 and 46,100
* Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd qtrly adjusted earnings of $6.9 million or $0.07 per basic share
* Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd - for 2017, estimates gold equivalent ounces 43,300 - 46,100 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
ABUJA, May 24 Nigeria's government wants to resolve a labour dispute between Exxon Mobil Corp and unions in the oil-rich Niger Delta region, a minister said on Wednesday.
* First Eagle Investment Management LLC reports a 8.11 percent passive stake in Identiv Inc as of May 19, 2017 - sec filing Source text : [ID:http://bit.ly/2rReLsd] Further company coverage: