BRIEF-Osisko Gold Royalties Q4 EPS C$0.08

March 16 Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd

* Osisko Gold Royalties reports strong 2016 results and provides 2017 guidance

* Q4 revenue c$13.7 million versus i/b/e/s view c$14.2 million

* Q4 earnings per share c$0.08

* Q4 earnings per share view c$0.06 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd - for 2017, attributable geos are estimated between 43,300 and 46,100

* Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd qtrly adjusted earnings of $6.9 million or $0.07 per basic share

* Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd - for 2017, estimates gold equivalent ounces 43,300 - 46,100