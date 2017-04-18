版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 18日 星期二 23:50 BJT

BRIEF-Osisko Mining announces $5 mln bought deal flow-through equity financing

April 18 Osisko Mining Corp :

* Osisko mining announces $5 million bought deal flow-through equity financing

* Gross proceeds from offering will be used to fund "canadian exploration expenses" related to osisko's projects in ontario

* Agreed to sell on a "bought deal" basis, 700,000 flow-through common shares of corporation Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
