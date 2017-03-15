版本:
BRIEF-Osisko signs binding letter of intent on large land package near Lebel-sur-Quevillon, Quebec

March 15 Osisko Mining Corp

* Osisko signs binding letter of intent on large land package near lebel-sur-quevillon, quebec

* Osisko mining- entered into binding loi for maudore minerals ltd. To acquire ownership over additional property package in lebel-sur-quévillon area of québec

* Osisko mining corp - transaction consideration of a cash payment of $1 million and issuance of 100,000 shares of corporation Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
