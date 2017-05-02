版本:
BRIEF-Otelco Q1 revenue fell 0.6 percent to $17.4 million

May 3 Otelco Inc:

* Otelco reports first quarter 2017 results

* Q1 revenue fell 0.6 percent to $17.4 million

* Qtrly diluted net income per share $ 0.47 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Prithvi Kanti Bandyopadhyay)
