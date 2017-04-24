版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 24日 星期一

BRIEF-OTI Petrosmart signs global supply agreement with Dover Fueling Solutions

April 24 On Track Innovations Ltd

* OTI Petrosmart signs global supply agreement with Dover Fueling Solutions, facilitating entry into North American Market

* On Track Innovations - under terms of deal, OTI Petrosmart to supply easyfuelplus automatic vehicle identification technology to Dover Fueling Solutions Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
