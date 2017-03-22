版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 22日 星期三

BRIEF-OTI reports Q4 loss per share $0.06 from continuing operations

March 22 On Track Innovations Ltd-

* OTI reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial results

* Q4 revenue $5.6 million versus I/B/E/S view $4.6 million

* Q4 loss per share $0.06 from continuing operations

* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.00 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
