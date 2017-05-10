BRIEF-OTI reports qtrly loss per share from continuing operations $ 0.02

UPDATE 1-Japan govt-Bain consortium chosen as preferred bidder for Toshiba chip unit
* Toshiba wants definitive agreement by June 28 (Adds details of Toshiba decision, Western Digital' s stance)
May 10 On Track Innovations Ltd:
* Oti reports first quarter 2017 financial results
* Q1 revenue fell 12 percent to $4.0 million
* Qtrly loss per share from continuing operations $ 0.02
* On Track Innovations Ltd - for 2017 full year, we continue to expect that we will present a positive adjusted EBITDA Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Toshiba wants definitive agreement by June 28 (Adds details of Toshiba decision, Western Digital' s stance)
June 21 Toshiba Corp picks Japan government-led group as preferred bidder for chip business - Kyodo
TOKYO, June 21 Toshiba Corp said its board has chosen a Japanese government-led consortium as the preferred bidder for the conglomerate's prized flash memory chip business.