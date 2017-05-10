版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 10日 星期三

BRIEF-OTI reports qtrly loss per share from continuing operations $ 0.02

May 10 On Track Innovations Ltd:

* Oti reports first quarter 2017 financial results

* Q1 revenue fell 12 percent to $4.0 million

* Qtrly loss per share from continuing operations $ 0.02

* On Track Innovations Ltd - for 2017 full year, we continue to expect that we will present a positive adjusted EBITDA Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
