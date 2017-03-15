版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 15日 星期三 20:46 BJT

BRIEF-Otis Gold says agreement to increase interest in Blue Hill Creek and Matrix Creek

March 15 Otis Gold Corp:

* Otis Gold says agreement to increase interest in blue hill creek, matrix creek gold-silver properties located in Cassia County, Idaho from 80 pct to 100 pct Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
