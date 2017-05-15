BRIEF-Otsuka, Teva sign licensing agreement for Japan on TEV-48125

May 15 Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co

* Otsuka and Teva sign licensing agreement for Japan on prophylactic migraine drug candidate fremanezumab (TEV-48125)

* Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd - with the agreement consummated, Otsuka is to pay Teva a lump-sum payment of $50 million

* Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd - future clinical trials in Japan will be carried out and funded by Otsuka

* Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd- in addition, Otsuka holds exclusive sales rights and will pay royalties on revenues to Teva

* Teva Pharmaceutical-through agreement, otsuka secures exclusive rights in japan to fremanezumab, which teva is globally developing in other countries