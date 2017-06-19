版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 6月 20日 星期二 05:46 BJT

BRIEF-OTT Financial signs agreement with Alipay to provide services in Canada

June 19 Alibaba Group Holding Ltd

* OTT Financial says its payment platform, OTT pay, signed cooperation agreement with Alipay of Ant Financial Services Group to provide Alipay services Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
