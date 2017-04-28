版本:
BRIEF-OTTAWA BANCORP Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.11

April 28 Ottawa Savings Bancorp Inc:

* OTTAWA BANCORP, INC. ANNOUNCES FIRST QUARTER 2017 RESULTS

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.11

* OTTAWA SAVINGS BANCORP INC - NET INTEREST INCOME INCREASED BY $0.2 MILLION OR 12.4% TO $2.0 MILLION FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
