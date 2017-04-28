BRIEF-OTTAWA BANCORP Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.11

BRIEF-Nevada Copper reports private placement with Pala Investments
* Nevada Copper announces private placement with Pala Investments and appointment of independent non-executive director
April 28 Ottawa Savings Bancorp Inc:
* OTTAWA BANCORP, INC. ANNOUNCES FIRST QUARTER 2017 RESULTS
* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.11
* OTTAWA SAVINGS BANCORP INC - NET INTEREST INCOME INCREASED BY $0.2 MILLION OR 12.4% TO $2.0 MILLION FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Nevada Copper announces private placement with Pala Investments and appointment of independent non-executive director
* CDW Corp -on May 19, 2017, SEC staff informed company that SEC has concluded its investigation and does not intend to recommend an enforcement action
* Alnylam Pharmaceuticals announces proposed public offering of common stock