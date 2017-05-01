BRIEF-Otter Tail Corp reports Q1 earnings $0.49/shr from continuing operations

BRIEF-Apple Hospitality REIT board approves extension until july 2018 of company's share repurchase program
* Board approved extension until july 2018 of company's existing share repurchase program - SEC filing
May 1 Otter Tail Corp
* Otter Tail Corporation announces first quarter earnings; reaffirms 2017 earnings guidance range, board of directors declares quarterly dividend
* Q1 revenue $214.1 million versus $206.2 million
* Q1 earnings per share $0.49 from continuing operations
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.43 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Otter Tail Corp - expect capital expenditures for 2017 to be $149 million compared with actual cash used for capital expenditures of $161 million in 2016
* Reaffirms FY 2017 earnings per share view $1.60 to $1.75
* FY 2017 earnings per share view $1.72, revenue view $843.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Otter Tail Corp says Otter Tail Power Company expects to invest $862 million from 2017 through 2021
* Otter Tail Corp - backlog for manufacturing companies of approximately $105 million for 2017 compared with $102 million one year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
