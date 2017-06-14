BRIEF-Outfront Media acquires Canadian Digital Billboard portfolio

June 14 Outfront Media Inc

* Outfront Media acquires Canadian Digital Billboard portfolio

* Outfront Media Inc says has acquired a portfolio of Digital Billboards in Canada

* Outfront Media -transaction structured as acquisition of equity interests of certain units of All Vision LLC, which operates under Dynamic Outdoor Name

* Outfront Media Inc - paid about $94.4 million for portfolio of assets