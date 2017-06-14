版本:
2017年 6月 14日

BRIEF-Outfront Media acquires Dynamic Outdoor

June 14 Outfront Media Inc

* Outfront Media announces acquisition of Dynamic Outdoor

* Outfront Media Inc - ‍acquisition of Canadian digital billboard firm, Dynamic Outdoor, From All Vision Llc​

* Outfront Media Inc - ‍nick Arakgi, current president of outfront media, will be departing company​

* Outfront Media Inc - ‍Michele Erskine, senior vice president - Canada, Media Inc, will be elevated to chief executive officer​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
