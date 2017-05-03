版本:
2017年 5月 4日

BRIEF-Outfront Media Q1 adjusted FFO per share $0.28

May 3 Outfront Media Inc:

* Outfront Media reports first quarter 2017 results

* Q1 adjusted FFO per share $0.28

* Q1 earnings per share $0.02

* Q1 revenue $330.6 million versus I/B/E/S view $330.7 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.05 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
