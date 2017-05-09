版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 10日 星期三 04:51 BJT

BRIEF-Ovascience reports Q1 loss per share $0.42

May 9 Ovascience Inc

* Ovascience reports first quarter 2017 financial results

* Q1 loss per share $0.42

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.43 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
