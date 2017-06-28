BRIEF-Overseas Shipholding Group announces resignation of CFO Christopher Wolf

BRIEF-Home capital provides update on Q2 2017 expenses and GIC deposit inflows
* Home capital provides update on Q2 2017 expenses and GIC deposit inflows
June 28 Overseas Shipholding Group Inc:
* Overseas Shipholding Group Inc announces resignation of CFO Christopher Wolf
* Overseas Shipholding Group - Wolf's resignation did not result from any disagreement or concerns related to accounting or financial reporting matters
* Overseas Shipholding - expects to appoint an interim chief financial officer while it conducts a search to fill CFO position on a permanent basis
* Resignation of Christopher Wolf effective June 27 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Acquisition of Vegemite by Bega cheese likely to be delayed
* French carmaker PSA has signed a deal with Mediacom over the purchase of advertising space