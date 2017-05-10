BRIEF-Overseas Shipholding Q1 EPS $0.06 from continuing operations

BRIEF-Toshiba picks Japan govt-led group as preferred bidder for chip business - Kyodo
May 10 Overseas Shipholding Group Inc
* Overseas shipholding group reports first quarter 2017 results
* Q1 earnings per share $0.06 from continuing operations
* Q1 revenue fell 6.1 percent to $108.1 million
* Overseas shipholding group inc - cash and cash equivalents were $198.1 million at march 31, 2017. Total cash was $204.4 million at end of current quarter
* Overseas shipholding group inc - repurchased and retired $14.5 million in principal of 8.125% notes due in 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TOKYO, June 21 Toshiba Corp said its board has chosen a Japanese government-led consortium as the preferred bidder for the conglomerate's prized flash memory chip business.
* Toshiba volatile after news to pick govt-led Japan-U.S.-Korea group to buy chip unit