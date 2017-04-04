BRIEF-Overstock.com says entered into First Amendment to Loan Agreement dated March 30

April 4 Overstock.com Inc:

* On March 30, co, co's unit, banks entered into First Amendment to Loan Agreement dated March 30 to Loan Agreement dated as of Oct 24, 2014

* Says First Amendment amends Loan Agreement by increasing aggregate revolving commitment from $10 million to $25 million-SEC filing

* First Amendment amends Loan Agreement by extending facility termination date from October 24, 2017 to June 30, 2020 - SEC filing