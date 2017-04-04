BRIEF-OVH announces intent to acquire VMware vCloud air business

BRIEF-Finland's Solidium buys 3 pct stake in Konecranes
* Finnish state-owned investment fund Solidium says it has acquired 3 per cent of shares in Konecranes for 93 million euros
April 4 VMware Inc-
* OVH announces intent to acquire VMware vcloud air business
* VMware Inc says financial details of transaction were not disclosed
* VMware Inc - VMware is reiterating its previously issued financial guidance for q1 and full fiscal year 2018
* VMware Inc says ovh intends to acquire vmware vcloud air business
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.95, revenue view $1.71 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Fy2018 earnings per share view $4.88, revenue view $7.59 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
DUBAI, May 24 Kuwait's Agility, one of the largest Gulf logistics companies, has settled a criminal case involving United States government food-supply contracts that the company held from 2003 to 2010, it said on Wednesday.
* Says Allianz and Capital One are investing tax equity in the recently completed Broadview wind farm