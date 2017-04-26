BRIEF-Owens Corning reports Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.85

April 26 Owens Corning
* Owens Corning reports first-quarter 2017 results
* Q1 earnings per share $0.89
* Q1 sales $1.5 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.29 billion
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.58 -- Thomson Reuters
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.85
* Capital additions in 2017 are expected to total
approximately $375 million
* Owens Corning - capital additions in 2017 are expected to
total approximately $375 million. Interest expense is expected
to be about $110 million
* Owens Corning - in roofing, company expects continued
growth in new construction and reroof demand in 2017
* Owens Corning - in composites, company expects continued
growth in glass fiber market, driven by moderate global
industrial production growth
