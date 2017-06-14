版本:
2017年 6月 15日 星期四 05:10 BJT

BRIEF-Owens Corning says entered into a term loan agreement

June 14 Owens Corning

* Owens corning - on june 8, 2017, owens corning entered into a term loan agreement by co, units - sec filing

* Owens corning - term loan agreement provides for a term loan facility in an aggregate principal amount of $350 million - sec filing

* Owens corning - credit facility matures on earlier of june 7, 2018 Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2t3D0nI) Further company coverage:
