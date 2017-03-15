版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 15日 星期三 21:00 BJT

BRIEF-Owens-Illinois completes cash tender offer for all of its outstanding 7.80 pct senior debentures due 2018

March 15 Owens-illinois Inc:

* Owens-Illinois, Inc. completes cash tender offer for any and all of its outstanding 7.80 pct senior debentures due 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
