公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 8日 星期一 23:59 BJT

BRIEF-Owens & Minor Inc says board appointed P. Cody Phipps as Chairman of Board

May 8 Owens & Minor Inc:

* On May 5, 2017 Board of company appointed P. Cody Phipps, as company's Chairman of board - SEC Filing Source text (bit.ly/2pdrGXP) Further company coverage:
