中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 23日 星期四 05:44 BJT

BRIEF-Owens & Minor Inc says CEO P. Cody Phipps 2016 compensation was $6.3 mln vs $8.9 mln in 2015 - SEC filing

March 22 Owens & Minor Inc

* Owens & Minor Inc - CEO P. Cody Phipps 2016 total compensation was $6.3 million versus $8.9 million in 2015 - SEC filing Source text: (bit.ly/2n8TIPW) Further company coverage:
