BRIEF-Owens & Minor says entered into a credit agreement dated as of July 27

* Owens & Minor Inc - On July 27, 2017, Owens & Minor, Inc. entered into a credit agreement dated as of July 27, 2017

* Owens & Minor Inc says new credit agreement replaces company's existing $450 million credit agreement set to expire on September 17, 2019 - SEC Filing

* Owens & Minor Inc - Credit agreement contains lender commitments for a $250 million term loan with a five-year maturity

* Owens & Minor Inc - Credit agreement also contains lender commitments for revolving credit of $600 million

* Owens & Minor - Credit agreement also contains ability to request increase in revolving commitments or term loans by an aggregate amount up to $200 million

* Owens & Minor Inc - Credit agreement also contains revolving commitments have a five-year term with ability to request two one-year extensions