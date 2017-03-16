BRIEF-Owens & Minor sees FY 2017 adj. non-GAAP EPS $1.75 - $1.85

March 16 Owens & Minor Inc

* Owens & Minor outlined its new strategic plan and reaffirmed its financial outlook for 2017 and 2018 at annual investor meeting

* Sees FY 2017 adjusted non-GAAP earnings per share $1.75 to $1.85

* Owens & Minor Inc sees 2018 adjusted EPS in range of $2.05 to $2.20 per share

* FY2017 earnings per share view $1.80 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY2018 earnings per share view $2.06 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: