BRIEF-Owens & Minor to acquire Byram Healthcare

BRIEF-Servicenow prices $750 million of 0% convertible senior notes due 2022
May 3 Owens & Minor Inc:
* Owens & Minor to acquire Byram Healthcare
* company expects that transaction will have limited impact on 2017 earnings and will be modestly accretive in 2018
* Signed a definitive purchase agreement to acquire byram healthcare for approximately $380 million in cash
* acquisition is expected to contribute approximately $450 million in incremental annual revenue for Owens & Minor Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Brightpath's successful operations and newly opened centres drive 57.3% growth in quarterly revenue and 133% increase in funds from operations
TOKYO, May 24 Asian shares edged lower in early trade on Wednesday, while the Australian dollar and the offshore Chinese yuan slipped after Moody's cut its sovereign credit rating on China.