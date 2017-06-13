BRIEF-Owens Realty Mortgage announces $10 million stock repurchase plan

June 13 Owens Realty Mortgage Inc:
* Owens Realty Mortgage Inc announces $10 million stock
repurchase plan
* Owens Realty Mortgage Inc - board has declared an
increased quarterly dividend of $0.10 per share of common stock
for quarter ending June 30, 2017
* Owens Realty Mortgage Inc - board of directors has
authorized a new stock repurchase plan
* Owens Realty Mortgage Inc says repurchases will be funded
from available working capital
* Owens Realty Mortgage Inc - repurchase plan is set to
expire on January 15, 2018
* Owens Realty Mortgage says board authorized a new stock
repurchase plan which enables co to repurchase up to $10 million
outstanding common stock
