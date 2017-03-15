BRIEF-Owens Realty Mortgage Q4 FFO loss per share $0.08

BRIEF-Finland's Solidium buys 3 pct stake in Konecranes
* Finnish state-owned investment fund Solidium says it has acquired 3 per cent of shares in Konecranes for 93 million euros
March 15 Owens Realty Mortgage Inc
* Owens realty mortgage, inc. Reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial results
* Q4 FFO loss per share $0.08
* Owens realty mortgage inc qtrly total revenues $3.7 million versus $4.4 million
* Q4 FFO per share view $0.09 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q4 revenue view $3.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
DUBAI, May 24 Kuwait's Agility, one of the largest Gulf logistics companies, has settled a criminal case involving United States government food-supply contracts that the company held from 2003 to 2010, it said on Wednesday.
* Says Allianz and Capital One are investing tax equity in the recently completed Broadview wind farm