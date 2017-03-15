版本:
BRIEF-Owens Realty Mortgage Q4 FFO loss per share $0.08

March 15 Owens Realty Mortgage Inc

* Owens realty mortgage, inc. Reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial results

* Q4 FFO loss per share $0.08

* Owens realty mortgage inc qtrly total revenues $3.7 million versus $4.4 million

* Q4 FFO per share view $0.09 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 revenue view $3.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
