BRIEF-Oxea awards contract to Jacobs Engineering

March 21 Jacobs Engineering Group Inc:

* Oxea Corporation awards Jacobs construction management contract

* Jacobs Engineering Group Inc says new propanol 2 unit is scheduled to come on line in 2018

* Jacobs Engineering-awarded construction management contract from Oxea Corporation for propanol expansion project at manufacturing site at Bay city, Texas Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
