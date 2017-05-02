版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 2日 星期二 19:18 BJT

BRIEF-Oxford Immunotec posts Q1 loss per share of $0.36

May 2 Oxford Immunotec Global Plc

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.27 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY2017 earnings per share view $-1.03 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Reports first quarter 2017 financial results

* Q1 loss per share $0.36

* Sees q2 2017 revenue $24.9 million to $25.7 million

* Q1 revenue $21.5 million versus i/b/e/s view $21.2 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.35 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees fy 2017 revenue $102 million to $105 million

* Expect revenue to increase 21% to 24% for year using constant exchange rates Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐